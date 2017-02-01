Red Cross Relief Ongoing in South Georgia after Tornadoes
Kamela King, age 10, explains to Red Cross relief worker Sherry Nicholson how she and her family survived the tornado in the hallway of her family home as her younger brother, Matthew Peters, plays with a basketball from the Red Cross. Red Cross support to the community will continue through mobile outreach in hard-hit areas and casework.
