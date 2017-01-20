Owens: Saying goodbye to tourism powe...

Owens: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SavannahNow

Of course, we're sad to see her go, but excited for Fredia Brady's next opportunity as General Manager of the Wilmington Convention Center in North Carolina. She started her career in hospitality and tourism by chance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 6 min dirty south 11,365
Trump supporters > 52 min dirty south 2,354
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 2 hr proving ground 2,026
Trump and Putin 2 hr proving ground 137
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 4 hr proving ground 1,692
Positive Trump Thread > 4 hr proving ground 3
South Georgia tornadoes 20 hr rise up 3
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at January 23 at 10:58AM EST

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC