Owens: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady
Of course, we're sad to see her go, but excited for Fredia Brady's next opportunity as General Manager of the Wilmington Convention Center in North Carolina. She started her career in hospitality and tourism by chance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|6 min
|dirty south
|11,365
|Trump supporters >
|52 min
|dirty south
|2,354
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|proving ground
|2,026
|Trump and Putin
|2 hr
|proving ground
|137
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|proving ground
|1,692
|Positive Trump Thread >
|4 hr
|proving ground
|3
|South Georgia tornadoes
|20 hr
|rise up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC