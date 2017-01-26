New York City Is Bracing for a Powerful Nor'easter
A nor'easter is about to slam New York, dumping at least two inches of rain and blasting the region with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. What's starting out as a drizzly, gray, and blustery Monday is going to turn into something a bit more treacherous by this afternoon, with hazardous conditions stretching overnight into Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maga
|1 min
|TOM67
|211
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|6 min
|Big boi
|11,887
|Trump supporters >
|54 min
|DiscoBart
|2,656
|Trump and Putin
|1 hr
|DiscoBart
|156
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|DiscoBart
|2,041
|Pop Culture Prophecies
|18 hr
|DiscoBart
|4
|Election Rigged - Trump was right
|20 hr
|DiscoBart
|215
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC