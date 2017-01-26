New York City Is Bracing for a Powerf...

New York City Is Bracing for a Powerful Nor'easter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: New York Magazine

A nor'easter is about to slam New York, dumping at least two inches of rain and blasting the region with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. What's starting out as a drizzly, gray, and blustery Monday is going to turn into something a bit more treacherous by this afternoon, with hazardous conditions stretching overnight into Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maga 1 min TOM67 211
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 6 min Big boi 11,887
Trump supporters > 54 min DiscoBart 2,656
Trump and Putin 1 hr DiscoBart 156
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 12 hr DiscoBart 2,041
Pop Culture Prophecies 18 hr DiscoBart 4
Election Rigged - Trump was right 20 hr DiscoBart 215
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at January 27 at 9:09PM EST

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC