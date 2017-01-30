Major Sewage Spill Reported in Valdosta

Major Sewage Spill Reported in Valdosta

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WTXL

The Florida Department of Health reports that the spillage will impact water quality at Mud Creek and the Withlacoochee River. Until more information is known, officials have urged people in the area to take precautions when in contact with the Withlacoochee River by thoroughly washing hands after contact and before eating and drinking.

