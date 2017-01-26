Johnson v. The State.

J. Converse Bright, 101 East Central Avenue, Fourth Floor, Valdosta, Georgia 31601, for Appellant. Patricia B. Attaway Burton, Deputy Attorney General, Paula Khristian Smith, Senior Assistant Attorney General, Samuel S. Olens, Attorney General, Vanessa Therese Meyerhoefer, Assistant Attorney General, Department of Law, 40 Capitol Square, S.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30334, Joseph Kenneth Mulholland, District Attorney, Moruf O. Oseni, A.D.A., David M. Atwell, A.D.A., South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, P.O. Box 1870, Bainbridge, Georgia 39818, for Appellee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.