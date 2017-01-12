Deputies and Police in Lowndes County...

Deputies and Police in Lowndes County Go Head-to-Head for Fundraiser

Yesterday Read more: WTXL

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Valdosta Police Department are going head-to-head in a fundraiser to support local charities. The sheriff's office has picked the Children's Advocacy Center, while Valdosta Police are supporting the Blue Line Ladies.

