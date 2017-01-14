Athens-area students honored by schools, universities
Shorter University announced students named to the dean's list during the fall semester of 2016. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confess something > (Mar '16)
|5 min
|Sheriff Bort
|20
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|16 min
|Sheriff Bort
|10,518
|Trump supporters >
|17 min
|Sheriff Bort
|2,297
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|proving ground
|1,996
|crooked trump
|3 hr
|JustTookaHugeTrump
|115
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|plum
|1,674
|Trump Inauguration Acts band together to create...
|8 hr
|proving ground
|19
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC