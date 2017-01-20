Academy High leader's first big step:...

Academy High leader's first big step: Finding faculty

Friday Jan 20

The first full-time headmaster of Academy High sees the fall opening of Champaign's independent school as an opportunity to demonstrate what 21st-century education can look like. With plans to hire at least 10 teachers by the time the secular, private high school opens this fall at a location still to be determined, Pascavage has begun reaching out to colleagues in the independent school world and hopes to recruit some local educators as well.

