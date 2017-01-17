71-Year-Old Man Arrested in Valdosta for Arson
Police said that a 71-year-old man has been arrested for setting fire to an abandoned house in Valdosta. The Valdosta Police Department said that on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. they were called to a home on 300 Hamilton Street about a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
