71-Year-Old Man Arrested in Valdosta ...

71-Year-Old Man Arrested in Valdosta for Arson

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTXL

Police said that a 71-year-old man has been arrested for setting fire to an abandoned house in Valdosta. The Valdosta Police Department said that on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. they were called to a home on 300 Hamilton Street about a fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 18 min proving ground 10,624
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 43 min proving ground 2,009
A melody for Obama 1 hr proving ground 23
Confess something > (Mar '16) 2 hr proving ground 26
Got any favorite song lyrics? 2 hr TOM67 54
Trump and Putin 4 hr proving ground 134
Trump Inauguration Acts band together to create... 5 hr TOM67 21
Trump supporters > 6 hr proving ground 2,312
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC