1 arrested for attempting to defraud bank
One man was arrested for attempting to pass a manufactured check to employees at Charter Bank on West Point Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LaGrange Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|27 min
|Genie In A Bottle
|11,004
|Trump supporters >
|3 hr
|STM
|2,334
|Donald Trump Presidency Playlist >
|7 hr
|proving ground
|2
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|proving ground
|2,020
|Obama's mess.
|9 hr
|proving ground
|162
|Hottest First Lady Ever?
|10 hr
|proving ground
|3
|White people > (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|proving ground
|142
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC