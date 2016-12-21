VPD prepares for New Year's holiday

VPD prepares for New Year's holiday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

"Every and all drunk driving, and impaired driving,and distracted driving case can be avoided," urged Sergeant. J. B. Jones with the Valdosta Police Department traffic unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 3 min TOM67 6,937
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 47 min Sheriff Bort 371
Trump supporters > 1 hr Sheriff Bort 2,070
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 2 hr TOM67 1,602
Trump and Putin 2 hr JustTookAtrump 14
crooked trump 2 hr JustTookAtrump 63
Random one sentence thoughts > 5 hr bart 140
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC