Valdosta teen faces felony charge aft...

Valdosta teen faces felony charge after fatal accidental shooting

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

According to officials, a 14-year-old shot a 16-year-old cousin in the chest while playing with a rifle. "I think it's an even tougher pill to swallow any time an accident could have been prevented," said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 3 min aliceinwonderland 7,044
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 2 hr plum 1,952
Star Chart thread 2 hr Bart 245
Have you heard...Trump is an idiot 2 hr JustTookAhugeTrump 83
Trump and Putin 2 hr JustTookAhugeTrump 17
crooked trump 2 hr JustTookAhugeTrump 66
Trump supporters > 5 hr Bart 2,078
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,428

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC