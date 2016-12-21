Valdosta store robbed, shot fired

Valdosta store robbed, shot fired

The Valdosta Police Department is looking for the man who went into the Dollar General on Madison Highway last night about 8:00, and robbed it. The criminal was described by witnesses as a black man in his 20's, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

