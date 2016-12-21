Valdosta store robbed, shot fired
The Valdosta Police Department is looking for the man who went into the Dollar General on Madison Highway last night about 8:00, and robbed it. The criminal was described by witnesses as a black man in his 20's, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds.
