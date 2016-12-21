Valdosta Man Killed After Car Overtur...

Valdosta Man Killed After Car Overturns Multiple Times

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

They said that Michael Johnson, 43, was driving east on Fender Road near Whitewater Road when he started to go around a curve. When he did, troopers said that he over-corrected his steering to the left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 42 min aliceinwonderland 6,816
Who are you currently in love with? 2 hr bart 23
crooked trump 2 hr racistDectector 59
Trump supporters > 2 hr bart 2,066
official: up yours 2016 20 hr bart 19
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 21 hr bart 1,943
swinton Tue RWP 2
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC