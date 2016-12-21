Valdosta,Lowndes could head to court ...

Valdosta,Lowndes could head to court in the new year

Thursday Dec 22

At the first city council meeting in January, members will vote on whether to ask a judge to get involved in the service delivery standoff with Lowndes County. The service delivery strategy outlines a plan of how the cities and county will provide services to assure folks don't pay for duplicated services.

