Valdosta,Lowndes could head to court in the new year
At the first city council meeting in January, members will vote on whether to ask a judge to get involved in the service delivery standoff with Lowndes County. The service delivery strategy outlines a plan of how the cities and county will provide services to assure folks don't pay for duplicated services.
