Valdosta church to host Christmas Day of Caring

Friday Dec 23 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

St. John AME Church will host the second Day of Caring, Sharing, and Giving this year, the first was held on Thanksgiving. On Christmas Day every one is invited out for a Christmas meal.

