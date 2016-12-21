Valdosta Chief: Video shows shooting was justified
Today we get our first look at the in car camera footage from the officer involved shooting in Valdosta. Cell phone video captures the chilling audio of Officer Alyssa Shirey pleading with a suspect to drop his weapon back in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,935
|crooked trump
|7 hr
|JustTookAtrump
|48
|Trump and Putin
|8 hr
|JustTookAtrump
|10
|Ross Harris murder trial (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|muulp
|69
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,584
|Favorite Christmas Songs (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|STM
|34
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|23 hr
|bart
|6,642
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC