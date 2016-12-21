Two Men Arrested in Valdosta for Sex Trafficking
Valdosta Police said that on Tuesday, they set up a prostitution sting at a local motel in the 1200 block of North St. Augustine Road. A 37-year-old woman ended up meeting with the undercover agents.
