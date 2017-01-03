Thomasville officials urge residents to be wary of their electronics
If you got new electronics, or anything value you may want to take extra steps in order to protect them. Well police say you might need to double check that good deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|3 min
|proving ground
|8,209
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|32 min
|proving ground
|400
|maga
|43 min
|proving ground
|161
|Trump supporters >
|55 min
|proving ground
|2,105
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|57 min
|proving ground
|1,922
|Obama's mess.
|1 hr
|proving ground
|152
|Have you heard...Trump is an idiot
|1 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|107
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC