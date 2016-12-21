Students get books for the holidays
Christmas break is just a day away for some students, but it's the season for reading at Valdosta City Schools! On Monday, students from Valdosta Early College Academy read and acted out Christmas books to students at S.L. Mason Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Bart
|1,931
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,584
|Favorite Christmas Songs (Dec '15)
|5 hr
|STM
|34
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|11 hr
|bart
|6,643
|Trump and Putin
|14 hr
|bart
|9
|crooked trump
|21 hr
|PussyGrabbinPresi...
|46
|Trump supporters >
|Fri
|bart
|2,028
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC