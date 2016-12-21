Store officials said this holiday sea...

Store officials said this holiday season was much busier than last year.

"The holiday season actually went really well, but this year was actually a little different," said Niki Powell, senior sales at Aero Boutique Valdosta. Aero Boutique has 3 locations in South Georgia, and store officials said this holiday season was much busier than last year.

