Store officials said this holiday season was much busier than last year.
"The holiday season actually went really well, but this year was actually a little different," said Niki Powell, senior sales at Aero Boutique Valdosta. Aero Boutique has 3 locations in South Georgia, and store officials said this holiday season was much busier than last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|12 min
|Actual Law Student
|6,737
|official: up yours 2016
|3 hr
|bart
|19
|crooked trump
|4 hr
|bart
|56
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|bart
|1,943
|Trump supporters >
|5 hr
|TOM67
|2,061
|swinton
|14 hr
|RWP
|2
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|Mon
|bart
|1,590
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC