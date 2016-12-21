Rashawn Porter

A federal judge approved an $11.2 million plea deal to settle a criminal case against ConAgra, stemming from a salmonella outbreak linked to the company's Peter Pan peanut butter that sickened hundreds a decade ago. A federal judge approved an $11.2 million plea deal to settle a criminal case against ConAgra, stemming from a salmonella outbreak linked to the company's Peter Pan peanut butter that sickened hundreds a decade ago.

