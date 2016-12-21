Rashawn Porter
A federal judge approved an $11.2 million plea deal to settle a criminal case against ConAgra, stemming from a salmonella outbreak linked to the company's Peter Pan peanut butter that sickened hundreds a decade ago. A federal judge approved an $11.2 million plea deal to settle a criminal case against ConAgra, stemming from a salmonella outbreak linked to the company's Peter Pan peanut butter that sickened hundreds a decade ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Bart
|1,931
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,584
|Favorite Christmas Songs (Dec '15)
|5 hr
|STM
|34
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|11 hr
|bart
|6,643
|Trump and Putin
|14 hr
|bart
|9
|crooked trump
|21 hr
|PussyGrabbinPresi...
|46
|Trump supporters >
|Fri
|bart
|2,028
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC