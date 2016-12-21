Police: Valdosta Man Arrested for Killing Suspect in his Brother's Murder
The Valdosta Police Department said that on Nov. 14th, Brian Moore was found dead outside his home in the 2400 block of Knox Drive. An investigation revealed that Malik Griffin, 20, drove Emory Carter Jr., also 20, to Moore's house with the intent to rob him.
