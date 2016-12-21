Parents of Valdosta murder victim offer reward to catch son's killer

The parents of a man murdered in a Valdosta home are offering a reward, hoping someone will come forward with information to help solve the case. "We are working with the community to get this murder solved, and we will continue to work with the community to get this murder solved, and we are offering a reward with any valid information concerning the murder of my son, Jalon Jackson," explained Kelvin Jackson, Jalon's father.

