Parents of Valdosta murder victim offer reward to catch son's killer
The parents of a man murdered in a Valdosta home are offering a reward, hoping someone will come forward with information to help solve the case. "We are working with the community to get this murder solved, and we will continue to work with the community to get this murder solved, and we are offering a reward with any valid information concerning the murder of my son, Jalon Jackson," explained Kelvin Jackson, Jalon's father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,935
|crooked trump
|7 hr
|JustTookAtrump
|48
|Trump and Putin
|8 hr
|JustTookAtrump
|10
|Ross Harris murder trial (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|muulp
|69
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,584
|Favorite Christmas Songs (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|STM
|34
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|23 hr
|bart
|6,642
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC