Nearly 30 firefighters fought an early morning blaze on Thursday at a Valdosta hotel.
"Right now we have a smoke cleaning and restoration company doing it. My roofer was in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|6 min
|aliceinwonderland
|7,058
|Have you heard...Trump is an idiot
|28 min
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|84
|Breaking: Trump admits to violating federal law
|54 min
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|20
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|57 min
|plum
|1,953
|Trump and Putin
|2 hr
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|18
|rain
|3 hr
|aliceinwonderland
|1
|Star Chart thread
|5 hr
|Bart
|245
|Donate to Salvation Army, not goodwill (Nov '13)
|Dec 19
|John Ernst
|19
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC