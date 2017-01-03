Mike Anthony Thomas, Jr.

Mike Anthony Thomas, Jr.

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A man who got out of prison in August is back behind bars, and is facing multiple felony charges, after a woman tells police that he raped her. She said that 31 year old Mike Anthony Thomas, Jr. came to her home, where an argument began.

Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

