Folks are also reminded not to shoot fireworks off inside their homes.
Many folks will ring in the new year with fireworks, but the Valdosta Fire Department urges you to be safe when lighting them. They've seen an increase in fires caused by fireworks since they became legal in Georgia, but they say they are prepared to keep folks safe.
