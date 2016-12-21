Clean your closets and give to Goodwill

It is the end of the year so it is time to clean out those closets and find stuff to donate to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers. Goodwill has retail stores in the Georgia cities of Columbus, Albany, Carrollton, LaGrange, Tifton, Newnan and Valdosta, as well, as Alabama cities Phenix City and Opelika, all of which, will take your gently used househeold items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.