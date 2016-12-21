Burglar alarm leads to Valdosta arrests

The E-911 burglar alarm for Imperial Auto Sales on North Ashley Street went off about 2:00 Monday morning, and responding officers quickly had suspects in custody. Kevin Brown, 18, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and will now face charges of felony Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary and felony Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

