BowTie Barbecue Co. lives up to Johnny Harris legacy while forging new path

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday Looking for a holiday gift for that foodie in your life? Get them a ticket to Eat It and Like It's Bird and Bubbles event at the B Historic Hotel in downtown Savannah on Jan. 19. There will be much more about this soon, but you get a sneak preview right now at eatitandlikeit.com . All of the fried chicken and bubbles you can consume for $60.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.