Area UPS Stores are ready to package lots of holiday gifts.
"The two weeks before Christmas Eve are the busiest weeks of the year," said UPS Store General Manager Jimmy Bruhl. Bruhl manages both of the UPS Stores in Valdosta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,935
|crooked trump
|7 hr
|JustTookAtrump
|48
|Trump and Putin
|8 hr
|JustTookAtrump
|10
|Ross Harris murder trial (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|muulp
|69
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,584
|Favorite Christmas Songs (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|STM
|34
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|23 hr
|bart
|6,642
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC