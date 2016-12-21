Area trio earn AJC Defensive honors
Lee County's Aubrey Solomon earned the Class AAAAAA award, Cairo's Walter Grant is the AAAA recipient, and Crisp County's Markaviest Bryant was given the AAA honor.
