Airman 1st Class charged in August death of fellow airman

Tuesday Dec 13

Officials with Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha say an airman has been charged with premeditated murder in the August death of a fellow airman. Offutt officials say Airman 1st Class Timothy Wilsey, of Valdosta, Georgia, has been charged in military court in the death of Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard.

