A craft beer brewery is headed to downtown Valdosta
A dream can start many different ways but in this case, it started with a few friends sitting at a bar "If you won the lottery what would you do? One of our friends said he'd buy a brewery and we could all work at the brewery and quit the jobs we hate," said co-owner, Chris Jones. The home grown beer company is now closing up shop to move into a new location, one that is a little more permanent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Bart
|1,931
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,584
|Favorite Christmas Songs (Dec '15)
|5 hr
|STM
|34
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|11 hr
|bart
|6,643
|Trump and Putin
|14 hr
|bart
|9
|crooked trump
|21 hr
|PussyGrabbinPresi...
|46
|Trump supporters >
|Fri
|bart
|2,028
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC