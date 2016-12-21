A craft beer brewery is headed to dow...

A craft beer brewery is headed to downtown Valdosta

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A dream can start many different ways but in this case, it started with a few friends sitting at a bar "If you won the lottery what would you do? One of our friends said he'd buy a brewery and we could all work at the brewery and quit the jobs we hate," said co-owner, Chris Jones. The home grown beer company is now closing up shop to move into a new location, one that is a little more permanent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 1 hr Bart 1,931
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 3 hr Sheriff Bort 1,584
Favorite Christmas Songs (Dec '15) 5 hr STM 34
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 11 hr bart 6,643
Trump and Putin 14 hr bart 9
crooked trump 21 hr PussyGrabbinPresi... 46
Trump supporters > Fri bart 2,028
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,456

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC