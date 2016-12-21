A craft beer brewery is headed to downtown Valdosta

A dream can start many different ways but in this case, it started with a few friends sitting at a bar "If you won the lottery what would you do? One of our friends said he'd buy a brewery and we could all work at the brewery and quit the jobs we hate," said co-owner, Chris Jones. The home grown beer company is now closing up shop to move into a new location, one that is a little more permanent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.