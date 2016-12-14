14-Year-Old Boy Charged with Felony I...

14-Year-Old Boy Charged with Felony Involuntary Manslaughter in Valdosta

Read more: WTXL

A 14-year-old has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally shot a 16-year-old with a rifle. The Valdosta Police Department said that on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., they were called to a home in the 1000 block on Cherry Creek Drive about a shooting.

Valdosta, GA

