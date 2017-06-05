Wasilla Mayor Bert Cottle Part II: "N...

Wasilla Mayor Bert Cottle Part II: "No More Goofing Around-Pass The Budget"

In Part II of our sit down interview with Wasilla Mayor Bert Cottle, the experienced politician urges the 30th Alaska State Legislature to pass an appropriate budget. So far the only concrete piece of legislation the 30th Alaska State Legislature has passed is House Bill 159, which aims to battle the state's opioid epidemic.

