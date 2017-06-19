The Road to Resilience

The Road to Resilience

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Vashon Loop

Most of us remember, however vaguely, being taught in grade school that our government has an ingenious system of checks and balances between the three branches of government that insures that no branch wields excessive power. I, at least, don't remember going over the US Constitution line by line, and, in fact, would have been bored to death if we had.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vashon Loop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eagles Rest Rv Park Mon Agatha 1
Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 14
News The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ... Apr '17 Lizardlover 1
News Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Kim 1
tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kathleen 1
News 'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15) Nov '15 GayleWood 13
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
See all Valdez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdez Forum Now

Valdez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Valdez, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC