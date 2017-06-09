The Last Frontier Theatre Conference

The Last Frontier Theatre Conference

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: APRN

This years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eagles Rest Rv Park 8 hr Agatha 1
Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 14
News The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ... Apr '17 Lizardlover 1
News Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Kim 1
tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kathleen 1
News 'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15) Nov '15 GayleWood 13
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
See all Valdez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdez Forum Now

Valdez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Valdez, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC