The Last Frontier Theatre Conference
This years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003.
