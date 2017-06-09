An Alaska roadhouse holds a century of history - but faces an uncertain future
RIKA'S ROADHOUSE - Sitting in the shade of a poplar, I watch the Tanana River flow by. It's flat and tan, dimpled by eddies and darted over by swallows that sound like they are chewing rubber bands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eagles Rest Rv Park
|Mon
|Agatha
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|14
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr '17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC