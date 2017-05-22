The tourist's guide to navigating Alaska's legal marijuana market
Marijuana is stocked on the shelves of Herbal Outfitters in Valdez on October 29, 2016. Summer is here, and that means tourists are descending on the state in search of mountain viewing, whale sightings, and sometimes, marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr '17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC