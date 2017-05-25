The Explorers 2017: Long-term vision critical now
On June 20, 1977, history was made and the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System transported the first North Slope oil out of its Arctic confines. Since then, more than 15 billion barrels of crude would make the 800-mile journey across the largest state in America, providing energy security to the United States and transforming the state of Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr '17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC