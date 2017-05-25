The Explorers 2017: Long-term vision ...

The Explorers 2017: Long-term vision critical now

On June 20, 1977, history was made and the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System transported the first North Slope oil out of its Arctic confines. Since then, more than 15 billion barrels of crude would make the 800-mile journey across the largest state in America, providing energy security to the United States and transforming the state of Alaska.

