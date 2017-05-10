TAPS to close over weekend for major maintenance
Alyeska Pipline Service Company announced on Thursday that the trans-Alaska Pipeline System will be closed for 18 hours this weekend starting at 6 a.m. Saturday for major maintenance along the system's 800-mile route.
