Northern Edge poses threat to marine life

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet lands on the USS John C. Stennis which operated in the Gulf of Alaska on June 23, 2009, in support of the joint military training exercise Northern Edge. Northern Edge is the largest training exercise in Alaska and includes U.S. active duty, National Guard, and reserve component soldiers, sailor, airmen and Marines.

