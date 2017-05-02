Kenai may extend firework usage
Whether to expand sale and use of fireworks will be tackled on the Kenai City Council's Wednesday night agenda. Kenai allows residents to shoot off fireworks during a 48-hour period between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, making it the only Kenai Peninsula city to exempt itself from the Kenai Peninsula Borough's firework ban, albeit for a short time.
