Hea s back: Former Gov. Murkowski pitches Alaska-Canada rail link
Frank Murkowski is again pitching a rail link between Canada and Alaska, an old idea the former senator and governor worked on when he was in office. Now Murkowski is back, as a special envoy working under the current governor to get talks on the rail link on track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|14
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr '17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC