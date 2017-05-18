Fire escapes burn barrel, destroys ho...

Fire escapes burn barrel, destroys home near Copper Center

Thursday May 18 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Responders took aerial and ground photos of a 2-acre fire that originated in an unattended burn barrel on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, destroying a home near Mile 102 of the Old Richardson Highway. A 2-acre fire that originated in a burn barrel in the Copper Center area Tuesday destroyed a home and another structure on the property, officials said.

