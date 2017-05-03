Effort to ban Valdez pot sales fails in Municipal Election
It looks like Alaska's first retail marijuana store isn't going anywhere for a while. Ballot Proposition 1, which would have banned the sales and cultivation of marijuana within Valdez city limits, is on its way of failing following preliminary results from last night's Municipal Election.
