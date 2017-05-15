Alyeska's robotic inspection crawler tool, photographed in 2016.
Four crawling robots that can negotiate twists and turns in pipes will be working in Valdez this summer, providing the first internal peeks at 40-year-old sections of pipe branching off the trans-Alaska pipeline. Alice, Dee, Fiona, and Gary - as the high-tech gizmos with retractable legs are nicknamed - will scout for corrosion inside pipes at the Valdez Marine Terminal, where crude oil from the North Slope flows into giant storage tanks and oceangoing tankers.
