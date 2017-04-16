The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his honey with community
There are 1 comment on the Anchorage Daily News story from Sunday Apr 16, titled The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his honey with community. In it, Anchorage Daily News reports that:
Friends, family and neighbors gather at Terry Holtman's house for "bee day." This is the day when Holtman and his helpers transfer nearly 200,000 bees into their hives.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
|
#1 Monday Apr 17
I would love to have one of the hives in our backyard. We have lots of flowers, on the bluff, and perfect spot for them I think. How do I contact this gentleman?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Valdez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Column: Green refineries better alternative tha...
|Nov '16
|Kim
|1
|Valdez Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|The Overmind
|13
|tsaina lodge needs some help this weekend (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kathleen
|1
|'This Book is Gay': Wasilla library mulls futur... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|GayleWood
|13
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Exxon Valdez Oil Spill: 25 Years Later, Effects... (Mar '14)
|Sep '14
|Tuco Blondie
|3
|Legislature considers $150m to help oil refineries (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|important stories
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valdez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC