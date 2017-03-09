State concerned about tanker escort design for Prince William Sound
Crowley Marine Services currently holds the contract to provide oil tanker escorts and spill response and prevention in Prince William Sound. State regulators are asking the operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline and oil shippers to offer more proof that new tugboats being built for Prince William Sound are up to the job of preventing major oil spills.
